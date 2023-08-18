Nationals vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 18
The Philadelphia Phillies (66-55) and Washington Nationals (55-67) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET. The Phillies are coming off a series split with the Blue Jays, and the Nationals a series win over the Red Sox.
The Phillies will give the ball to Michael Lorenzen (7-7, 3.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Joan Adon (1-0, 5.14 ERA).
Nationals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - PHI (7-7, 3.23 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (1-0, 5.14 ERA)
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon
- Adon (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed three innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In four games this season, he has put up a 5.14 ERA and averages 9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .163 against him.
- Adon is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season in this game.
- Adon has put up one start this season that he pitched five or more innings.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen
- Lorenzen (7-7) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 9, when he did not allow a hit in nine scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.
- The 31-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.23 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .219.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 20 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 31-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.23), fourth in WHIP (1.043), and 53rd in K/9 (6.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Michael Lorenzen vs. Nationals
- The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .260 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 18th in the league (.402) and 112 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Nationals one time this season, allowing them to go 0-for-27 in nine innings.
