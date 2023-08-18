Nationals vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 18
Friday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (66-55) and the Washington Nationals (55-67) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-2, with the Phillies coming out on top. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 18.
The Phillies will give the nod to Michael Lorenzen (7-7, 3.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Joan Adon (1-0, 5.14 ERA).
Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Nationals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 107 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (43%) in those contests.
- This year, Washington has won 21 of 45 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (537 total), Washington is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.88 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 12
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Jake Irvin vs Luis Medina
|August 13
|Athletics
|W 8-7
|Trevor Williams vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 15
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Josiah Gray vs Nick Pivetta
|August 16
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs James Paxton
|August 17
|Red Sox
|W 10-7
|Patrick Corbin vs Chris Sale
|August 18
|Phillies
|-
|Joan Adon vs Michael Lorenzen
|August 19
|Phillies
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 20
|Phillies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|August 22
|@ Yankees
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Luis Severino
|August 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Randy Vasquez
|August 24
|@ Yankees
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs TBA
