How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, August 18
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Villarreal CF and RCD Mallorca square off for one of two matchups on the LaLiga slate on Friday.
We have what you need regarding how to watch Friday's LaLiga action right here. Take a look at the links below.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch RCD Mallorca vs Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF (0-0-1) travels to play RCD Mallorca (0-1-0) at Visit Mallorca Estadi in Palma.
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Villarreal CF (+155)
- Underdog: RCD Mallorca (+190)
- Draw: (+200)
Watch Valencia CF vs UD Las Palmas
UD Las Palmas (0-1-0) journeys to face Valencia CF (1-0-0) at Mestalla in Valencia.
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Valencia CF (-135)
- Underdog: UD Las Palmas (+380)
- Draw: (+240)
