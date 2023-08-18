Joey Meneses vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .561 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
He collected five RBI (going 2-for-5 with two doubles) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .283 with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 86th in slugging.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 81 of 114 games this season (71.1%), with more than one hit on 35 occasions (30.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (7.9%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.1% of his games this year, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (46 of 114), with two or more runs 10 times (8.8%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|53
|.297
|AVG
|.267
|.340
|OBP
|.318
|.452
|SLG
|.389
|24
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|32
|43/15
|K/BB
|51/17
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Phillies, his 21st of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went nine scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.23), fourth in WHIP (1.043), and 53rd in K/9 (6.8).
