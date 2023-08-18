Ildemaro Vargas vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .242 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
- Vargas has had a hit in 30 of 52 games this season (57.7%), including multiple hits nine times (17.3%).
- He has homered in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (26.9%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (15.4%).
- He has scored in 18 of 52 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|32
|.238
|AVG
|.245
|.246
|OBP
|.287
|.397
|SLG
|.373
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|6/1
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Lorenzen (7-7) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went nine scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- The 31-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 10th, 1.043 WHIP ranks fourth, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
