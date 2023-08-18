Dominic Smith -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .338 this season while batting .266 with 35 walks and 41 runs scored.

Smith has picked up a hit in 64.6% of his 113 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.4% of those games.

Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (4.4%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.4% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1%.

He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 56 .254 AVG .278 .323 OBP .352 .303 SLG .388 6 XBH 16 2 HR 3 13 RBI 18 35/15 K/BB 36/20 1 SB 0

