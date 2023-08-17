Mets vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 17
DJ Stewart leads the New York Mets (55-66) into a contest versus the St. Louis Cardinals (54-67) following his two-homer outing in an 8-3 victory over the Pirates. It begins at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Jose Quintana (0-4) to the mound, while Adam Wainwright (3-7) will get the nod for the Cardinals.
Mets vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Quintana - NYM (0-4, 3.03 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-7, 8.77 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Quintana
- The Mets will hand the ball to Quintana (0-4) for his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.03 and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .257 in five games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
- Quintana has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright
- Wainwright (3-7 with an 8.77 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed one inning, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 8.77, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .375 against him.
- Wainwright enters this game with one quality start under his belt this season.
- Wainwright will try to record his 11th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.
- So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up at least one earned run in all of his outings.
Adam Wainwright vs. Mets
- He will match up with a Mets offense that is batting .236 as a unit (25th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .400 (20th in the league) with 153 total home runs (10th in MLB action).
- Wainwright has a 4.26 ERA and a 1.421 WHIP against the Mets this season in 6 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .292 batting average over one appearance.
