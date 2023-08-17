After batting .237 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.479) and total hits (135) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 18th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this season (90 of 120), with more than one hit 37 times (30.8%).

He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has driven in a run in 46 games this year (38.3%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 55.0% of his games this year (66 of 120), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 59 .309 AVG .259 .347 OBP .313 .506 SLG .453 27 XBH 24 9 HR 11 36 RBI 32 54/11 K/BB 81/17 11 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings