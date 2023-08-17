Keibert Ruiz vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks while batting .257.
- Ruiz enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .364 with three homers.
- In 62 of 101 games this year (61.4%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).
- He has homered in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (32.7%), including four games with multiple runs (4.0%).
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|52
|.255
|AVG
|.259
|.292
|OBP
|.330
|.391
|SLG
|.443
|15
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|10
|22
|RBI
|28
|22/7
|K/BB
|17/20
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 158 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up only one hit.
- In 12 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
