Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Red Sox.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has 27 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .281.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 72nd in on base percentage, and 88th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Meneses has reached base via a hit in 80 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.

In 8.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 45 of 113 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 53 .295 AVG .267 .339 OBP .318 .444 SLG .389 22 XBH 17 6 HR 5 31 RBI 32 43/15 K/BB 51/17 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings