Jeter Downs vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeter Downs returns to action for the Washington Nationals versus Chris Sale and the Boston Red SoxAugust 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 13, when he went 1-for-1 with an RBI against the Athletics.
Jeter Downs Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jeter Downs At The Plate (2022)
- Downs hit .154 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- A season ago, Downs had at least one hit in four of 13 games (30.8%), including two or more hits twice.
- He homered once out of 13 games a year ago, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In three of 13 games last year, Downs picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He crossed home in three of 13 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jeter Downs Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|.100
|AVG
|.211
|.095
|OBP
|.250
|.100
|SLG
|.421
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|13/0
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
- Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing just one hit.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
