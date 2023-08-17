On Thursday, C.J. Abrams (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .253 with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this year (69 of 111), with more than one hit 28 times (25.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 26.1% of his games this year, Abrams has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 40.5% of his games this season (45 of 111), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 54
.257 AVG .249
.317 OBP .294
.406 SLG .410
18 XBH 19
6 HR 5
20 RBI 24
42/13 K/BB 46/7
16 SB 15

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 158 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • The Red Sox will send Sale (5-2) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up just one hit.
  • In 12 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up a 4.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
