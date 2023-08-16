On Wednesday, Stone Garrett (.424 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is batting .267 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Garrett will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 over the course of his last games.

Garrett has picked up a hit in 48.7% of his 78 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.2% of those games.

He has homered in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Garrett has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (25.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.3%).

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (35.9%), including six games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 34 .220 AVG .317 .315 OBP .383 .349 SLG .525 8 XBH 13 3 HR 4 17 RBI 19 38/13 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 3

