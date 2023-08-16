Stone Garrett vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Stone Garrett (.424 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is batting .267 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Garrett will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 over the course of his last games.
- Garrett has picked up a hit in 48.7% of his 78 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.2% of those games.
- He has homered in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Garrett has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (25.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.3%).
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (35.9%), including six games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|34
|.220
|AVG
|.317
|.315
|OBP
|.383
|.349
|SLG
|.525
|8
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|19
|38/13
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed a 3.36 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.
