The Washington Nationals, including Riley Adams (.395 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams has 10 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .305.

In 62.1% of his games this year (18 of 29), Adams has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (34.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this season (31.0%), Adams has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 11 .359 AVG .220 .423 OBP .289 .672 SLG .366 12 XBH 4 3 HR 1 8 RBI 7 21/6 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings