Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Red Sox on August 16, 2023
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Justin Turner, Lane Thomas and others in this contest.
Nationals vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 28 walks and 68 RBI (133 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.
- He's slashing .282/.328/.479 so far this season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 12
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI (126 total hits).
- He has a .279/.325/.414 slash line on the year.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 13
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 11
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 10
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 118 hits with 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 39 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .285/.351/.483 on the season.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 6
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 111 hits with 26 doubles, 26 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.335/.507 so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
