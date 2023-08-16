James Paxton will take the hill for the Boston Red Sox (63-56) on Wednesday, August 16 versus the Washington Nationals (53-67), who will answer with MacKenzie Gore. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +135 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (7-3, 3.36 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (6-9, 4.62 ERA)

Nationals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 30 (55.6%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have gone 10-9 (winning 52.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 44, or 41.9%, of the 105 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 29-38 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+165) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th

