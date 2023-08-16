Michael Chavis -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis has two doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .265.

This season, Chavis has recorded at least one hit in 16 of 25 games (64.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in only one game this season.

Chavis has driven in a run in four games this season (16.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in six of 25 games so far this season.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 .258 AVG .270 .281 OBP .341 .290 SLG .378 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 9/1 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0

