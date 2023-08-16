The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 133 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .479, both of which are tops among Washington hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

In 74.8% of his games this season (89 of 119), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (30.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (19 of 119), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 46 games this year (38.7%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 65 of 119 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .306 AVG .259 .344 OBP .313 .507 SLG .453 27 XBH 24 9 HR 11 36 RBI 32 54/11 K/BB 81/17 11 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings