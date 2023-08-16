Keibert Ruiz vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Keibert Ruiz (hitting .385 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .257 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.
- Ruiz is batting .429 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Ruiz has had a hit in 61 of 100 games this year (61.0%), including multiple hits 28 times (28.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in 35 games this year (35.0%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (32.0%), including four multi-run games (4.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Nationals Players vs the Red Sox
- Click Here for Dominic Smith
- Click Here for Lane Thomas
- Click Here for Riley Adams
- Click Here for Joey Meneses
- Click Here for Stone Garrett
- Click Here for C.J. Abrams
- Click Here for Ildemaro Vargas
- Click Here for Alex Call
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.256
|AVG
|.259
|.293
|OBP
|.330
|.378
|SLG
|.443
|14
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|10
|19
|RBI
|28
|22/7
|K/BB
|17/20
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton (7-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.36 ERA in 80 1/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.