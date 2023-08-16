On Wednesday, Ildemaro Vargas (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .248.

In 29 of 50 games this season (58.0%) Vargas has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.0%).

He has homered in 8.0% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Vargas has an RBI in 14 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 18 games this season (36.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 32 .255 AVG .245 .263 OBP .287 .436 SLG .373 4 XBH 10 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/1 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings