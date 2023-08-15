Stone Garrett vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Stone Garrett and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (103 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Boston Red Sox and Nick Pivetta on August 15 at 7:05 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Athletics.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Red Sox Player Props
|Nationals vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Red Sox
|Nationals vs Red Sox Odds
|Nationals vs Red Sox Prediction
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is hitting .267 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Garrett has gotten a hit in 37 of 77 games this year (48.1%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (19.5%).
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.1%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Garrett has picked up an RBI in 24.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (36.4%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Nationals Players vs the Red Sox
- Click Here for Ildemaro Vargas
- Click Here for Alex Call
- Click Here for Lane Thomas
- Click Here for C.J. Abrams
- Click Here for Joey Meneses
- Click Here for Dominic Smith
- Click Here for Keibert Ruiz
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.219
|AVG
|.317
|.317
|OBP
|.383
|.343
|SLG
|.525
|7
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|19
|37/13
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pivetta makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.16, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.