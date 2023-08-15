The Washington Nationals (53-66) take a three-game winning streak into a contest versus the Boston Red Sox (62-56), at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (7-9, 3.69 ERA).

Nationals vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Pivetta - BOS (8-6, 4.16 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (7-9, 3.69 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray (7-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 23 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.69 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.

Gray is looking to record his ninth quality start of the season in this game.

Gray has put up 20 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 23 appearances this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

The Red Sox's Pivetta (8-6) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 4.16, a 3.16 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.161.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Pivetta has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 3.5 innings per outing.

He has finished 12 appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

