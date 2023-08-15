When the Washington Nationals (53-66) square off against the Boston Red Sox (62-56) at Nationals Park on Tuesday, August 15 at 7:05 PM ET, C.J. Abrams will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +140 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta - BOS (8-6, 4.16 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (7-9, 3.69 ERA)

Nationals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 29, or 54.7%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Red Sox went 5-4 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Nationals have won in 44, or 42.3%, of the 104 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a mark of 28-33 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-222) 0.5 (-222) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+240)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th

