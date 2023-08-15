Tuesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (62-56) and Washington Nationals (53-66) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on August 15.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (7-9, 3.69 ERA).

Nationals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Nationals have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.

The Nationals have won in 44, or 42.3%, of the 104 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Washington has won 28 of 61 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 19 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (517 total runs).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.89) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule