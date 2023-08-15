Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Red Sox - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Athletics.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks while batting .281.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 24th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging.
- In 71.2% of his 111 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (8.1%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has driven in a run in 39 games this year (35.1%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 38.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|53
|.294
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.318
|.443
|SLG
|.389
|21
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|32
|42/14
|K/BB
|51/17
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.32 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pivetta (8-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.16, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
