The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas and his .475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .255 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Vargas will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 29 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 of 49 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 32 .275 AVG .245 .283 OBP .287 .471 SLG .373 4 XBH 10 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 5/1 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings