Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Red Sox - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Athletics.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .196 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 44 walks.
- Call has gotten a hit in 49 of 96 games this season (51.0%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (13.5%).
- He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Call has had an RBI in 23 games this year (24.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 29 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.213
|AVG
|.181
|.294
|OBP
|.308
|.325
|SLG
|.259
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|10
|34/19
|K/BB
|35/25
|4
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Red Sox are sending Pivetta (8-6) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.16 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
