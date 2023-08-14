At +8000 as of December 31, the Washington Commanders aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Commanders games hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Defensively, Washington was a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best by giving up just 304.6 yards per game. It ranked 20th on offense (330.3 yards per game).

Last season the Commanders were 4-5 at home and 4-3-1 away.

As the underdog in the game, Washington was 4-4. When favored, the Commanders were 4-4-1.

In the NFC East the Commanders won only two games (2-3-1), and in the conference overall they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 TD passes and six interceptions in 17 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (153.4 per game).

Brissett also ran for 243 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, catching 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).

Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (32.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Curtis Samuel had 64 catches for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Cody Barton amassed 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Seahawks last year.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +1000 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +800 5 October 5 Bears - +6000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +8000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +800 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3500 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1500 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1800 17 December 31 49ers - +1000 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1500

