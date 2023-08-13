The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is batting .262 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Garrett has picked up a hit in 47.4% of his 76 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.4% of them.

He has hit a home run in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 76), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Garrett has driven in a run in 18 games this year (23.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season (27 of 76), with two or more runs six times (7.9%).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .208 AVG .317 .314 OBP .383 .327 SLG .525 6 XBH 13 3 HR 4 12 RBI 19 35/13 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings