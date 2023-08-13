Sunday, Riley Adams and the Washington Nationals square off against the Oakland Athletics and Ken Waldichuk, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 8 against the Phillies) he went 1-for-3.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams is hitting .307 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine walks.

Adams has had a hit in 17 of 28 games this year (60.7%), including multiple hits 10 times (35.7%).

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 28), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Adams has had an RBI in nine games this year (32.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 .367 AVG .220 .424 OBP .289 .683 SLG .366 11 XBH 4 3 HR 1 8 RBI 7 19/5 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings