Keibert Ruiz brings a two-game homer streak into the Washington Nationals' (52-66) game versus the Oakland Athletics (33-84) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Nationals Park.

The Nationals will give the nod to Trevor Williams (5-7, 5.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Ken Waldichuk (2-7, 6.30 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williams - WSH (5-7, 5.00 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (2-7, 6.30 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

The Nationals will hand the ball to Williams (5-7) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.00 and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .290 in 23 games this season.

He has three quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Williams has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ken Waldichuk

Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 94 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.30, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .285 against him.

Waldichuk enters this outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Waldichuk is looking to collect his 10th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.