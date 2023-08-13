When the Washington Nationals (52-66) play the Oakland Athletics (33-84) at Nationals Park on Sunday, August 13 at 1:35 PM ET, C.J. Abrams will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

Bookmakers list the Nationals as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +115 moneyline odds. The game's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams - WSH (5-7, 5.00 ERA) vs Ken Waldichuk - OAK (2-7, 6.30 ERA)

Nationals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have been favorites in eight games this season and won six (75%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Nationals have gone 4-1 (80%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 57.4% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Nationals were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they won both games.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Washington and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Athletics have come away with 33 wins in the 115 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious 29 times in 103 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

