Sunday's game between the Washington Nationals (52-66) and the Oakland Athletics (33-84) at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Nationals coming out on top. Game time is at 1:35 PM on August 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Trevor Williams (5-7) to the mound, while Ken Waldichuk (2-7) will get the nod for the Athletics.

Nationals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored twice and won both contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Nationals did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Nationals have won six out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

Washington has a record of 4-1 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Nationals.

Washington has scored 509 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.87).

Nationals Schedule