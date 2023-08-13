The Washington Mystics (13-15) battle the Chicago Sky (12-16) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Mystics vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 82 Sky 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-2.3)

Washington (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 161.6

Mystics vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Washington has 12 wins in 27 games against the spread this year.

There have been 11 Washington's games (out of 27) that hit the over this year.

Mystics Performance Insights

With 80.5 points per game on offense, the Mystics rank seventh in the WNBA. Defensively, they allow 81.0 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

Washington has been falling short in terms of rebounding this season, ranking second-worst in the WNBA in rebounds per game (32.0) and third-worst in rebounds allowed per game (36.1).

The Mystics have been shining in terms of turnovers this season, ranking third-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.5) and second-best in forced turnovers per contest (15.2).

The Mystics are draining 7.2 threes per game (sixth-ranked in league). They own a 32.2% shooting percentage (ninth-ranked) from three-point land.

With 7.7 three-pointers conceded per game, the Mystics rank eighth in the WNBA. They are giving up a 34.8% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks eighth in the league.

Of the shots taken by Washington in 2023, 67.0% of them have been two-pointers (75.0% of the team's made baskets) and 33.0% have been three-pointers (25.0%).

