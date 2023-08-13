The Washington Mystics (13-16), on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Chicago Sky (12-17). This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Sky matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-2.5) 161 -142 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-2.5) 160.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-3.5) 157.5 -170 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Mystics vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have put together a 12-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Sky are 14-14-0 ATS this year.
  • Washington is 8-9 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • Chicago is 9-7 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 12 out of the Mystics' 28 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Sky games have hit the over 14 out of 28 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.