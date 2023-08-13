The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .476 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks while batting .276.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and 95th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Meneses has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 110), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (35.5%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (13.6%).

He has scored in 42 of 110 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 53 .286 AVG .267 .324 OBP .318 .433 SLG .389 20 XBH 17 6 HR 5 31 RBI 32 42/13 K/BB 51/17 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings