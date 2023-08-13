Sunday, Jeter Downs and the Washington Nationals square off against the Oakland Athletics and Ken Waldichuk, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 8, when he went 0-for-2 against the Phillies.

Jeter Downs Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Jeter Downs At The Plate (2022)

Downs hit .154 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Downs got a hit in four of 13 games last year (30.8%), with multiple hits twice.

He went deep once out of 13 games a year ago, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Downs picked up an RBI in three of 13 games last season (23.1%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He crossed home in three of 13 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jeter Downs Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 6 .100 AVG .211 .095 OBP .250 .100 SLG .421 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 13/0 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)