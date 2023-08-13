On Sunday, Ildemaro Vargas (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .255.
  • Vargas has gotten a hit in 28 of 48 games this year (58.3%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (18.8%).
  • Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (8.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 27.1% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 18 games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 32
.277 AVG .245
.292 OBP .287
.489 SLG .373
4 XBH 10
3 HR 1
9 RBI 15
5/1 K/BB 6/6
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 5.77 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 159 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Waldichuk (2-7 with a 6.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season.
  • The lefty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.30, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
