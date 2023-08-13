The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .257 with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Abrams has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In 10.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has had at least one RBI in 26.9% of his games this year (29 of 108), with two or more RBI 11 times (10.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 54 .266 AVG .249 .321 OBP .294 .422 SLG .410 18 XBH 19 6 HR 5 20 RBI 24 40/12 K/BB 46/7 14 SB 15

Athletics Pitching Rankings