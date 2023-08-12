Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Stone Garrett (.393 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .260.
- Garrett has picked up a hit in 35 of 75 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- In 9.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Garrett has driven home a run in 18 games this season (24.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (34.7%), including six games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.202
|AVG
|.317
|.298
|OBP
|.383
|.323
|SLG
|.525
|6
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|19
|35/11
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.79).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.47 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.47, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
