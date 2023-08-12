Nationals vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 12
Saturday's game between the Washington Nationals (51-66) and the Oakland Athletics (33-83) at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Nationals securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on August 12.
The probable starters are Jake Irvin (3-5) for the Nationals and Luis Medina (3-8) for the Athletics.
Nationals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Nationals 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored just once and won that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Nationals failed to cover.
- The Nationals have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won five of those games.
- Washington has played as favorites of -145 or more twice this season and split those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 59.2% chance to win.
- Washington has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 506 (4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|@ Phillies
|L 8-4
|Trevor Williams vs Zack Wheeler
|August 8
|@ Phillies
|W 5-4
|Josiah Gray vs Ranger Suárez
|August 9
|@ Phillies
|L 7-0
|MacKenzie Gore vs Michael Lorenzen
|August 10
|@ Phillies
|L 6-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Aaron Nola
|August 11
|Athletics
|W 8-2
|Joan Adon vs Paul Blackburn
|August 12
|Athletics
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Luis Medina
|August 13
|Athletics
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 15
|Red Sox
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Nick Pivetta
|August 16
|Red Sox
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs James Paxton
|August 17
|Red Sox
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Chris Sale
|August 18
|Phillies
|-
|Joan Adon vs Michael Lorenzen
