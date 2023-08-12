Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.484) and total hits (131) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- In 87 of 116 games this season (75.0%) Thomas has had a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (31.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has driven home a run in 45 games this year (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 63 games this season (54.3%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.309
|AVG
|.259
|.346
|OBP
|.313
|.518
|SLG
|.453
|27
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|35
|RBI
|32
|50/10
|K/BB
|81/17
|11
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.79 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.47 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .258 batting average against him.
