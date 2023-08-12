Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .576 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on August 12 at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Athletics.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .253 with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 58 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (12.4%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (29.9%), including four multi-run games (4.1%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 52 .247 AVG .259 .288 OBP .330 .355 SLG .443 12 XBH 17 3 HR 10 16 RBI 28 21/7 K/BB 17/20 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings