The AIG Women’s Open is in progress, and after the second round Jin-young Ko is in ninth place at -3.

Jin-young Ko Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Ko has shot better than par nine times, while also posting 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Ko has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In her past five events, Ko has finished in the top 20 three times.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Ko has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 17 -7 279 2 12 3 5 $1.2M

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,881 yards this week, which is 134 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Ko has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,571 yards, 310 yards shorter than the 6,881-yard Walton Heath Golf Club this week.

Ko's Last Time Out

Ko was rather mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging 3.15 strokes to finish in the 44th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Amundi Evian Championship, which was strong enough to place her in the 79th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.11).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, Ko shot better than 75% of the competitors (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Ko did not record a birdie on any of the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other participants averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Ko carded three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.6).

Ko's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the field average of 4.2.

At that most recent competition, Ko's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.6).

Ko ended the Amundi Evian Championship registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.6 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Ko carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.5.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom

Tadworth, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Ko Odds to Win: +1800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Ko's performance prior to the 2023 AIG Women’s Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.