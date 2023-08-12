Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (hitting .225 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBI), battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Athletics.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .255.
- In 57.4% of his games this year (27 of 47), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (19.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (8.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Vargas has had an RBI in 13 games this year (27.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (17.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 47 games (36.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|32
|.279
|AVG
|.245
|.295
|OBP
|.287
|.512
|SLG
|.373
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|15
|4/1
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.79).
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina (3-8 with a 5.47 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
