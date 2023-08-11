LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants match up with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Friday at 10:15 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Rangers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 162 total home runs.

Texas is second in MLB, slugging .463.

The Rangers rank second in the majors with a .271 batting average.

Texas has the top offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (659 total runs).

The Rangers are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .342.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.225).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 127 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Fueled by 323 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 23rd in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

San Francisco has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 509 (4.4 per game).

The Giants have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Giants rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Giants pitchers have a 1.231 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Jon Gray (7-5) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Gray is trying to secure his ninth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Gray will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Scott Alexander (6-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in zero innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

None of Alexander's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In five starts this season, Alexander has yet to pitch five or more innings.

He has 32 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 40 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Marlins W 9-8 Home Jon Gray George Soriano 8/6/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Home Andrew Heaney Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Away Max Scherzer JP Sears 8/9/2023 Athletics L 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Austin Pruitt 8/11/2023 Giants - Away Jon Gray Scott Alexander 8/12/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants - Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels - Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels - Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Shohei Ohtani

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Ross Stripling Paul Blackburn 8/6/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Away Alex Cobb Luis Medina 8/7/2023 Angels W 8-3 Away Logan Webb Patrick Sandoval 8/8/2023 Angels L 7-5 Away Scott Alexander Lucas Giolito 8/9/2023 Angels L 4-1 Away Ryan Walker - 8/11/2023 Rangers - Home Scott Alexander Jon Gray 8/12/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Cobb Andrew Heaney 8/13/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Webb Dane Dunning 8/14/2023 Rays - Home Logan Webb - 8/15/2023 Rays - Home - Zack Littell 8/16/2023 Rays - Home Ross Stripling Aaron Civale

