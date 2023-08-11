The Washington Nationals (50-66) and Oakland Athletics (33-82) square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Nationals Park.

The Nationals will look to Joan Adon (1-0) against the Athletics and Paul Blackburn (2-2).

Nationals vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Adon - WSH (1-0, 4.91 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (2-2, 4.35 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon

The Nationals' Adon will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits against the Cincinnati Reds.

He has pitched in three games this season with an ERA of 4.91, a 5.5 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .727.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .288 against him.

Blackburn is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Blackburn will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging five frames per outing.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

