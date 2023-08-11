In the series opener on Friday, August 11, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (50-66) match up with Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (33-82). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Nationals have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Athletics (-110). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Joan Adon - WSH (1-0, 4.91 ERA) vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (2-2, 4.35 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Nationals and Athletics matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Nationals (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Lane Thomas get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have won four of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Nationals have gone 4-6 (40%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Washington.

Over the last 10 games, the Nationals have not been favored on the moneyline.

Over its last 10 matchups, Washington and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been victorious in 33, or 29.2%, of the 113 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a mark of 33-80 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+200) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.