Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Keibert Ruiz and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (77 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Oakland Athletics and Paul Blackburn on August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Phillies.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .251 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks.
- Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 59.4% of his games this season (57 of 96), with multiple hits 26 times (27.1%).
- He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3% of his plate appearances.
- Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (9.4%).
- He has scored in 29.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.1%.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|52
|.241
|AVG
|.259
|.279
|OBP
|.330
|.333
|SLG
|.443
|11
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|28
|21/6
|K/BB
|17/20
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.77 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.3 per game).
- Blackburn (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.
