Nicholas Castellanos leads the Philadelphia Phillies (63-52) into a contest against the Washington Nationals (50-65) a game after homering twice in a 7-0 victory over the Nationals. It begins at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (9-8) for the Phillies and Patrick Corbin (7-11) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (9-8, 4.58 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (7-11, 5.10 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (7-11) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 24th start of the season. He has a 5.10 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.

Corbin enters this matchup with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Corbin is trying for his 23rd straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

In one of his 23 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

Nola (9-8) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, a 4.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.144 in 23 games this season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Nola has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 6.2 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.144 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 24th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

